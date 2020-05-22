Nested arrays: urgent help required

Hi.
I have an array like so:
$validServices = (array [29])
$validSerices[0] = (array [1])
$validServices[0][0] = stdClass [16]
$validServices[0][0]->service_id = (string [1])
1
$validServices[0][0]->title = (string [10])
Management
…
$validServices[1] = (array [1])
$validServices[1][0] = stdClass [16]
$validServices[1][0]->service_id = (string [1])
2
$validServices[0][0]->title = (string [7])
Systems
…
I want to loop over the services simply echoing to the screen (this is part of a website template) “title” so I end up with:
Management
Sysyems
The data is from a SQL table and I do not know, in advance, how many services there will be.
I’d appreciate some help with the code for that loop. A foreach, I’m guessing?
Cheers.