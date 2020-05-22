Nested arrays: urgent help required

m_huntley,

Thank you so much for your quick response.

I have implemented that code and have “some” success. I am getting output of titles but not what I expected. I think I need to fill you in on some “outer” code.

The array I have given already should get services belonging to a specific area. I am getting a list of theses areas but underneath each area I am getting exactly the same list of services (using your code).

Here is some outer code:

<?php foreach ($validVerticals as $validVertical) : ?> <div> <h6><?= $validVertical->title; ?></h6> <ul> <?php $validServices = $vertical_group->getServices($validVertical->vertical_id); ?> <?php foreach($validServices AS $key => $subarray) : ?> <?php foreach($subarray AS $innerkey => $row) : ?> <li><a href = "/service/display?service_id=<?= $row->service_id; ?>"><?= $row->title; ?></a></li> <?php endforeach; ?> <?php endforeach; ?> </ul> </div> <?php endforeach; ?>

The output this gives me is:

Vertical 1 ---------- Vertical 2

Service1------------Service1

Service2------------Service2

Service3------------Service3

Service4------------Service4

Each vertical should have different services under it.

Idaes?

