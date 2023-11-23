Need your feedback on a PHP scanner (it's free and can be accessed via GitHub)

Heyo! As per replies to this post, I was told I could ask for feedback for the PHP code security scanner that I’ve finished working on recently.
Based on the most recent feedback, we’ve added GitHub and GitLab scan support! So basically it will autoscan your code for vulnerabilities every time you add it to GitHub
We (my team and I) continue to improve it so please let me know which features you’d like to see added!
The scanner is currently in beta, free and available here.
Cheers!
So I gave your site the following file:
<?php
require_once("../db.php");
$res = $db->query("SELECT * FROM test WHERE start = '".$_GET['nono']."' ORDER BY bad");
while($row = $res->fetch()) {
echo $row;
}
?>
and it told me I had 0 vulnerabilities, and 0 SQL injections.
You uh… you sure about your system’s scanning capabilities? Does it require the full site to be able to scan?
Aaah see, this is the reason I’m asking people for feedback
Thank you so much!
No, it doesn’t require the full site, it’s made to work with bits of code too. Do you mind if I screenshot your reply and share it w my mates? It’s…not supposed to do that.
You’re welcome to pass it along to whomever… I suspect what they’re going to tell you is that the scanner is unable to interpret that a variable is an SQL entity based purely on the name of the method (query). Which is fair enough, but makes individual file scanning… questionable.
Thanks!
Well, it’s our passion project and it’s currently in beta so we are trying to see where we can improve it to make sure it works a hundred per cent. Your feedback is invaluable!
If you use it with any other code, please let me know how it goes!
Yeah I see what you mean now, it’s true that that code would need db.php or higher. Noted! This is super helpful, thank you!