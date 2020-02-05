Need to reset json search after page loads. Sort button not working

Hey Y’all,

I am trying to use a filter on a call like this:

$url = “https://some_url_filters.com/filters?key=ABC123EFG456&id=XX111XXX&status=private,&type=hardcoded”

curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);

This works great for the “hardcoded” parameters but there is a button with two other options say

<label for="type">HardCoded/Not_hard_coded</label> <select name="type" id="type" data-placeholder="All" style="display: none;" class="chosen-select" tabindex="-1"> <option value="">All</option> <option value="Hard">Hard</option> <option value="Not">Not_Hard</option> </select>

Without the filter expressly filtering for “HardCoded” then the select button works as expected pulling all the values from the database and conversely when I hard code the filter it only loads the filtered values.

Is there a way to make the other options active again so if the user is on the hardcoded page and wants to see the Not options the select would work?

Thanks much for the help!