Need to make this non repeating random feed

You could do it with a recursive call but you’ll need to pass the current feed to the call

(excuse the code since it’s been a while since I’ve done JS)

function randomFeed(feeds, currentFeed) { var newFeed = feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)]; return (currentFeed == newFeed ? randomFeed(feeds, currentFeed) : newFeed); }

Or (thinking cap on…), you could filter out the current feed first which would take out the recursion and ensure only one call.