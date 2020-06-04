Need to make this non repeating random feed

Here is the code I have to select a random news feed. What I want is to modify this to pick a random feed, but if the feed picked is the current feed to pick again.

<script> var feeds = [ 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.skynews.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss%2Fus.xml', 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.bbci.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fworld%2Frss.xml', 'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsvc%2Fcollections%2Fv1%2Fpublish%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsection%2Fus%2Frss.xml', 'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Frss', 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.reuters.com%2FReuters%2FdomesticNews', 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.washingtonpost.com%2Frss%2Frss_blogpost' ]; function randomFeed(feeds) { return feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)]; } var feed = randomFeed(feeds); var link = "<script language='JavaScript' src='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=" + feed + "&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y' charset='UTF-8' type='text/javascript'><\/script>"; </script>