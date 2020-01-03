Need to create mobile first gallery

Hi attached is the site image for a gallery as I want it to appear on mobile.
How do I go about creating this mobile first gallery and specifically how do I create the menu icons - previouse, masonary display, next and menu items in the hamburger on the right.
Please could you point me to any tutorials for the best way to create a mobile first site and specifically how to create the menu bar.
I can create the desk/lap top gallery but don’t know how to reduce it to a presentable site on mobile
Thanks for any help