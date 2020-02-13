Need to add a hyperlink to a logo

Hi kotkowski,

The reason the logo isn’t clickable is that it is covered by the next module div that has relative position.

You could simply make the logo clickable again overriding the position by reset it in this ruleblock:

#toolbar .float-left .module:last-of-type { float: none !important; width: 100% !important; position: static; /* add to override its previous "module" ruling */

To do that you may also have to correct the typo: this ruleblock lacks the end curly bracket. It causes the next ruleblock to be attached and become ineffective as invalid. (The width lacks a semicolon, which is ok as the last in the ruleblock, but now is also regarded invalid because the missing end bracket includes the next ruleblock.)

That was the easy quick fix for this issue, but the anchor is not clickable because the floated image isn’t contained. It’s only the image that is clickable because it is wrapped by the anchor.

To also fix that, you could give the anchor a css table display to clear the floated image:

#toolbar a, #toolbar a:visited { color: #000; display: table; /* add as a clear-fix */ }

If you validate your code you’ll probably find more errors, but that’s another problem.