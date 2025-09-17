Need to access all but current button in a grid array of buttons

lol we each had our introduction to programming at different times and with different context.

My first experience was around 1976 with the program “Trek73” which was written in Fortran for the DEC pdp8 series, then “Trek74” became widely spread as an Extended BASIC program. We had the BASIC program on cassette for the Tandy TRS-80 series home computers. I was getting tired of the game, because I had figured out how to win. So, my journey into BASIC programming begins here. I added a main menu selection to have the computer create a random array of enemy ships with varying attributes":

Size

Shields

Speed

Weapons

Quantity

etc…

It was also the favorite game of my boss who had a cow when I found out I tinkered with the code. The cassette was not a retail item and was considered (at that time) to be basically “stolen”.

After he started playing the new mode, he began asking me about other changes that could be made.

Over the next 10 years, I learned machine language on a mini-mainframe Data General Nova/Eclipse series computers and the MC6809 processor from Motorola. I also had access to a very “mature” version of Extended Basic for the Data General mini-mainframes along with a *nix like version of Data General Eclipse AOS Multi-User Extended BASIC.

Then I took up K&R “C”

Up to this point, all we had was traditional:

for-next-loops

while() loops

loop-until() loops

in some form or another.

With “C” it was possible to create loops of varying kinds using pointers which was very powerful. But no fancy '“methods” per data type had evolved.

My self education continued with:

ISO Pascal

Basic09 (sort of an advanced mix of True BASIC and pascal)

FORTH / figFORTH / fileFORTH (strictly for work)

Turbo Pascal

a touch of Lisp and Pilot (just enough to make a slight program change and walk quietly away…)

Scripting for Second Life

I didn’t run into fancy “methods” until around 2008 when I briefly tiptoed into python because a friend was sent to learn it as part of her job. I didn’t deep dive into it until 2019~2020ish - and suddenly, there were “methods” and more robust ways to iterate indices and entire structures.

Anyways, I blather on - almost forgot I had a reason for coming here, but it can wait a bit.

