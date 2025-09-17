Need to access all but current button in a grid array of buttons

lol - and the plot thickens…
I’m just getting started here so when I think something is astray, it could just be my ignorance. But, sometimes, things that don’t seem right, are indeed borked.
Thank you and I will look into the code soon.
Mark
Always the danger of spitballed code - and why i always label it as such when i post it. It is me typing from my head, not scanning for errors.
But, you had the right instinct - if something doesn’t look right, feel free to ask. We’re not infallible
Regards
[...document.querySelectorAll("[data-group="+event.target.dataset.group+"]")].forEach((g) => {
querySelectorAll gives you a nodelist. this grab is of three links from logging
document.querySelectorAll('a')) using console.dir
You can see the nodelist already has a forEach method in it’s prototype and a Symbol.iterator. That means there is no need for the …spread operator.
You can do
document.querySelectorAll("[data-group="+event.target.dataset.group+"]")].forEach((g) => {`
or you can loop with a for .. of
for (const group of document.querySelectorAll("[data-group="+event.target.dataset.group+"]")) {
// ... do something with each group here
}
If you want to use other Array methods like
map or
filter you would need to convert it to an array first though, and that is where you might use the …spread operator to do that.
edit: the
... spread operator is similar to python’s
* unpacking operator
I forgot that qSA returns
NodeList and not
HTMLCollection (I was probably doing
getElementsByClassName in my head, but then the groups aren’t classes.)
I never really use the for..of construction, mainly because I had it beaten into my head never to use for loops
I thought that was the case
Why is that Mark?
Certainly in the tests I have done for..loops are more performant. I also think they can be a bit easier to follow as well (but maybe that is more a matter of taste).
Perhaps it’s a case of the era of my education, but the drumbeat was to eschew
for, in preference to
while,
foreach, etc.
Perhaps it derives from having learned in languages that didnt have a for…in (or for…of, etc) construct, where a
for loop was spinning up an additional variable into the table, and often involved magic numbers.
lol we each had our introduction to programming at different times and with different context.
My first experience was around 1976 with the program “Trek73” which was written in Fortran for the DEC pdp8 series, then “Trek74” became widely spread as an Extended BASIC program. We had the BASIC program on cassette for the Tandy TRS-80 series home computers. I was getting tired of the game, because I had figured out how to win. So, my journey into BASIC programming begins here. I added a main menu selection to have the computer create a random array of enemy ships with varying attributes":
Size
Shields
Speed
Weapons
Quantity
etc…
It was also the favorite game of my boss who had a cow when I found out I tinkered with the code. The cassette was not a retail item and was considered (at that time) to be basically “stolen”.
After he started playing the new mode, he began asking me about other changes that could be made.
Over the next 10 years, I learned machine language on a mini-mainframe Data General Nova/Eclipse series computers and the MC6809 processor from Motorola. I also had access to a very “mature” version of Extended Basic for the Data General mini-mainframes along with a *nix like version of Data General Eclipse AOS Multi-User Extended BASIC.
Then I took up K&R “C”
Up to this point, all we had was traditional:
for-next-loops
while() loops
loop-until() loops
in some form or another.
With “C” it was possible to create loops of varying kinds using pointers which was very powerful. But no fancy '“methods” per data type had evolved.
My self education continued with:
ISO Pascal
Basic09 (sort of an advanced mix of True BASIC and pascal)
FORTH / figFORTH / fileFORTH (strictly for work)
Turbo Pascal
a touch of Lisp and Pilot (just enough to make a slight program change and walk quietly away…)
Scripting for Second Life
I didn’t run into fancy “methods” until around 2008 when I briefly tiptoed into python because a friend was sent to learn it as part of her job. I didn’t deep dive into it until 2019~2020ish - and suddenly, there were “methods” and more robust ways to iterate indices and entire structures.
Anyways, I blather on - almost forgot I had a reason for coming here, but it can wait a bit.
I’ve always thought of programming as a sort of ‘prose’.
Unless one is in a terrible hurry, it should be written with well thought out statements
and consistent methodology. (do the same thing, the same way throughout the code.
It should result in a cadence of functions and control statements that form an image that
is recognizable by design.
That being said, I was in a rush at first with this code and am now regretting it. lol
There are distinct reasons why I did things certain ways - for instance, the individual Cases may seem similar, but in the end, they will handle button events differently. Which is why I didn’t create a single function out of the code segments.
More on that later.