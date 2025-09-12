Need to access all but current button in a grid array of buttons

JavaScript
1

I’m new here and fairly new to JavaScript, so please bear with me.

I’ve been converting a working python program to JavaScript with varying degrees of success. It’s a fairly simple 8x8 button panel that modifies the button text when toggled. So far that works.

However, some of the buttons are in “groups” that work like a mechanical switch that clears the other buttons in the group when a new one is selected. Works in python but unsure how to complete one line of javascript to perform the same function.
Using the following code I found in online, I create the “array” of buttons. As a button is pressed, it creates an event that passes the button info. I’m mostly concerned with button.textContent.

When an event occurs, button.textContent becomes available as the current button pressed.
My question is: Inside of this event, how would I access any/all of the other buttons in the 8x8 array? While I realize that this is not ‘correct’ (doesn’t work) I’m looking for something like:
button[row][col].textContent
Or an equivalent to access the other members of the group.

JS code snippet begins here:

document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, () => {
    const buttonContainer = document.getElementById(‘buttonContainer’);
    const rows = 8;
    const cols = 8;
    const buttonArray = \[\]; // To store references to the created buttons
    for (let r = 0; r < rows; r++) {
        const row = \[\];
        for (let c = 0; c < cols; c++) {
            const button = document.createElement('button');
            button.classList.add('grid-button');
            button.textContent = command\[r\]\[c\]\[0\]; // Display coordinates
            button.dataset.row = r; // Store row index
            button.dataset.col = c; // Store column index
            button.mode = command\[r\]\[c\]\[4\]; // Store button mode

            button.addEventListener('click', (event) => {
                const clickedRow = event.target.dataset.row;
                const clickedCol = event.target.dataset.col;
                const btext = event.target.textContent;
                const bmethod = command\[clickedRow\]\[clickedCol\]\[4\]
                // Add further logic here based on button click

End of code

In python, this is what I would like to do in JS (python works)
python snippet begins here:
for xbutton in auto3_list: # scans through an array of indices and commands
xrc,xcmd = xbutton # [[0,1], command[0][1][0]]
xrow,xcol = xrc
if xrc != [row,col]: # test the indices from the list against the current row and col
# then changes the others in the group
**buttons[xrow][xcol].config(text=xcmd, foreground=‘black’, background=‘red’) **
End of python
Essentially, buttons[xrow][xcol].config(text=xcmd) converted to JS is what is stopping me.

I appreciate any help or suggestions.
Mark

1 Like
2

Hey Mark,

Welcome to the forum! Sounds like a cool project converting that Python app over to JS. I get what you’re running into—Python’s Tkinter (I’m assuming?) makes it pretty straightforward to keep a grid of button refs and tweak 'em on the fly, but JS with DOM elements is a bit different since everything’s event-driven and scoped.

From your code, you’re already on the right track by building that buttonArray as a 2D array of the actual button elements. That’s perfect for accessing them later. Since it’s declared outside the loop in the DOMContentLoaded handler, it’s in scope for your click events too.

So, inside your click listener, you can totally grab any other button like buttonArray[row][col].textContent or set properties on it. Just make sure to parse those dataset values as ints since they’re strings by default.

Here’s how I’d tweak your code to mimic that Python loop. I’m assuming you’ve got some kind of group list like your auto3_list—maybe define it as an array of objects or arrays with row/col and the default text/command. For example:

// Somewhere up top, after defining buttonArray
const auto3_list = [
    [[0,1], ‘Default Text 1’],  // [ [row,col], defaultText ]
    [[0,2], ‘Default Text 2’],
// Add more for your group
];

Then in your click handler:

button.addEventListener('click', (event) => {
    const clickedRow = parseInt(event.target.dataset.row, 10);
    const clickedCol = parseInt(event.target.dataset.col, 10);
    const btext = event.target.textContent;
    const bmethod = command[clickedRow][clickedCol][4];  // Whatever this is

    // Your group logic here, like the Python
    auto3_list.forEach(xbutton => {
        const [xrc, xcmd] = xbutton;
        const [xrow, xcol] = xrc;
        if (xrow !== clickedRow || xcol !== clickedCol) {  // Skip the clicked one
            const otherButton = buttonArray[xrow][xcol];
            otherButton.textContent = xcmd;  // Or whatever default you want
            otherButton.style.color = 'black';  // Like foreground
            otherButton.style.backgroundColor = 'red';  // Like background
        }
    });

    // Then do stuff for the clicked button, like toggle it to active state
    event.target.textContent = 'Active';  // Or whatever
    event.target.style.color = 'white';
    event.target.style.backgroundColor = 'blue';

    // Rest of your logic

});

This should loop through your group, skip the current button, and reset the others just like in Python. If your groups are dynamic or bigger, you could make auto3_list an object with group IDs or something, but this keeps it simple.

If that doesn’t quite match what you’ve got, maybe share a bit more about how command is structured or what defines a “group”? I might have missed something there.

Hope that gets you unstuck—let me know if it works or needs adjusting!

Cheers, Aina

2 Likes
3

Thank you for the quick reply.
command is a 8x8 array of 6 strings, accessible command[row][col][item] - essentially a 3d array
auto1_list deals with commands that are in a vertical “group” such as setting “shipmode”
auto2_list horizontal
auto3_list vertical with reversed context - things that should be set that are not - I think (sorry)
auto4_list horizontal
Well, that’s how it was supposed to be, I rotated some of the button fields and have not updated the proper autoX_list yet. It’s a lot of typing and I have a lame right hand - tires very quickly - workplace accident in 2009.

command is setup as:
[“Function to be set”,”Function to be reset”, “command set”,”command reset”,”method”,”spare”],[7 more]
7 more down
spare will eventually be the actual status bit from the program returned to validate the initial command.
methods:
toggle - individual functions such as lights, landing gear
auto1
auto2
auto3
auto4

autoX_list
[[row,col], command[r][c][i]],
as many as are needed for the particular group >1..<8

The program is in “growth is good” stage and not all commands are corrected (no spaces) and currently, the commands go nowhere except the screen. Eventually the panel will run in a browser (chrome more than likely) and the commands will be sent sent via html to an app on the desktop.
More later, I have to run.
(thankyouthankyouthankyou)

html_panel
html_panel1247×825 118 KB

4

Run as expected in chrome.
It doesn’t do anything yet - that’s next!

Thank you for the encouragement and education.
It’s been 10 year since I looked at regular Java and that was Micro$oft Java++ 6.0 - I bought the kit.
JavaScript has some interesting methods. I’d not seen anything like .forEach before. Very handy!
Mark

I’ve not yet mastered the crazy code “quote” tool here and it fragments my html file like crazy. Hopefully this “chunk” can be read .

    document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
        const buttonContainer = document.getElementById('buttonContainer');
        const rows = 8;
        const cols = 8;
        const buttonArray = []; // To store references to the created buttons
        const _black =      "#000000";
        const _brown =      "#8b4513";
        const _red =        "#ff0000";
        const _orange =     "#ffa500";
        const _yellow =     "#ffff00";
        const _green =      "#00c000";
        const _blue =       "#0000ff";
        const _violet =     "#9400d3";
        const _gray =       "#808080";
        const _white =      "#ffffff";
        const _ltblue =     "#add8e6";
        const _skyblue =    "#87ceeb";
        const _cyan =       "#00ffff";
        const _magenta =    "#ff00ff";
        const _maroon =     "#800000";
        const _orangered =  "#ff4500";
        const _lime =       "#00ff00";
        const _olive =      "#808000";
        const _gold =       "#ffd700";
        const _goldenrod =  "#daa520";


        for (let r = 0; r < rows; r++) {
            const row = [];
            for (let c = 0; c < cols; c++) {
                const button = document.createElement('button');
                button.classList.add('grid-button');
                button.textContent = command[r][c][0]; // Display coordinates
                button.dataset.row = r; // Store row index
                button.dataset.col = c; // Store column index
                button.mode = command[r][c][4]; // Store button mode
                button.style.fontWeight = 'bold';

                button.addEventListener('click', (event) => {
                    const clickedRow = parseInt(event.target.dataset.row, 10);
                    const clickedCol = parseInt(event.target.dataset.col, 10);
                    const btext = event.target.textContent;
                    const bmethod = event.target.mode;
                    console.log(`Button clicked at: Row ${clickedRow}, Column ${clickedCol}`);
                    // Add further logic here based on button click
                    switch (bmethod) {  // bmethod originates from command[x][c][4] and defines how each button 'group' is managed 
                        case "toggle":
                            if (btext == command[clickedRow][clickedCol][0]) {
                                button.textContent = command[clickedRow][clickedCol][1]; // Display coordinate
                                button.style.color = _black;
                                button.style.backgroundColor = _green;
                                if (debug) {
                                    execute(btext,clickedRow,clickedCol,2,bmethod);
                                }
                            }
                            else {
                                button.textContent = command[clickedRow][clickedCol][0];
                                button.style.color = _black;
                                button.style.backgroundColor = _red;
                                if (debug) {
                                    execute(btext,clickedRow,clickedCol,3,bmethod);
                                }
                            }
                            break;
                    
                        case "auto1":
                            var xToRemove = clickedRow;
                            var yToRemove = clickedCol;
                            const auto1_temp = auto1_list.filter(coord => {
                                return coord[0] !== xToRemove || coord[1] !== yToRemove;
                            });
                            if (btext == command[clickedRow][clickedCol][0]) {
                                button.textContent = command[clickedRow][clickedCol][1]; // Display coordinat
                                button.style.color = _black;
                                button.style.backgroundColor = _green;
                                if (debug) {
                                    execute(btext,clickedRow,clickedCol,2,bmethod);
                                }
                            }
                            auto1_temp.forEach(xbutton => {
                                const xrow = xbutton[0];
                                const xcol = xbutton[1];
                                const otherButton = buttonArray[xrow][xcol];
                                otherButton.textContent = command[xrow][xcol][0];
                                otherButton.style.color = _black;
                                otherButton.style.backgroundColor = _red;
                            });
                            break;

the other cases auto2, auto3, auto4 follow the same example

5

I’ma be honest, i started trying to read the code and went crosseyed.

Let me see if I can decipher the intent.

Create an X by Y grid of buttons.

  • Each button should contain a text value, contained in a multidimensional matching array, command.
  • Each button should store its own row, column, and a mode value (Caution: Redundancy 1)
  • Each button executes an onclick function:
    – If the button is already clicked, set its text to the original and its background to red.
    – If the button is not already clicked, set its text to the value in the subset array value 1 and its background to green.
    – After that; if the button belongs to a group, “disable” all other buttons in the group. (Effectively: A Radio input)

So…
(Doing this off the top of my head, mostly. Probably needs refinement.)

command.forEach((crow,row) => {
  let brow = document.createElement("div")
  crow.forEach((ccol,col) => {
     const button = document.createElement('button');
          button.classList.add('grid-button');
          button.textContent = ccol[0];
          button.dataset.row = row;
          button.dataset.col = col;
          button.dataset.group = (ccol[4] != "toggle") ? ccol[4] : "toggle"+row+"_"+col;
          button.addEventListener('click',gridbuttonclick); //Separating this for my eyes.
          //Fontweight should be part of the CSS for .grid-button.
          brow.appendChild(button)
  }
  document.getElementById("buttoncontainer").appendChild(brow);  
}

function gridbuttonclick(e) {
  //You shouldnt *need* to parseInt these, but good sanitization check. 
  //It might be better to use IsInteger, and abort the function if either was not an Int. Otherwise, you'll get unexpected clicks of 0,0.
   const clickedRow = parseInt(event.target.dataset.row, 10); 
   const clickedCol = parseInt(event.target.dataset.col, 10);
   // Are we enabling or disabling.
   const enable = event.target.textContent == command[clickedRow][clickedCol][0]
   [...document.querySelectorAll("[data-group="+event.target.dataset.group+"]")].forEach((g) => {
        //If button was active, execute "deactivate" script.
        //TODO: Rework execute() to take the button object for simpler reading.
        if(g.classList.contains("active") { execute(g,3) }
        g.textContent = command[g.dataset.row][g.dataset.col][0];
        g.classList.remove("active")        
   })
   if(enable) {
        execute(event.target,2)
        event.target.textContent = command[g.dataset.row][g.dataset.col][1];
        event.target.classList.add("active")       
        // The "active" class should define the background color for active buttons. .grid-button should define the background color for inactive buttons. Dont need Javascript to mess with that.
    }
}

The above has genericized button execution; no need to repeat code for different groups!

6

yup reuse where possible, that was among the other optimizations for future changes if I can factor in the linked groups. I am now doing it simply via the autoX_list arrays, it allows me to pick and choose what buttons are affected by another. Eventually I will actually start studying JavaScript more thoroughly and even attempt to do things in a more ‘caffeinated’ way. :stuck_out_tongue: (sorta like ‘pythonesque’)

Oh, the parseInt() came as a suggestion and seemed syntactically correct – and worked - So I left it in. In this tight of a loop, not expecting anything but safe numbers. It’s not like we’re running an uber paranoid language like ‘rust’.

I seem to have lost a reply to you from my phone, maybe forgot to send…I’ll check if it’s still viable in a few.

The execute functions are nothing but crude troubleshooting aids.
In the future, it will be "‘send’ and ‘receive’ for messaging to the host - which will require additional fields in each button array
array values so far
Inactive text
Active text
Activate command
Deactivate command
Button mode (toggle, auto#)
Status
——– new TBA ——–
Foreground color
Background color
Foreground color
Background color
Blink capable
Blink trigger (various error status signals)
Audible alert “sound_file”
Audible alert trigger (under attack, low fuel, overheating, too fast, shields offline and so on…

The final version of this will simulate the VoiceAttack commands via an internal “Execute command’ function. This allows passing of a wide range and type of variables. An in-line C# routine will interface the tablet to the host acting as a gateway to the entire voice command list. I currently have about 200 commands, some of which are “subroutines” and not called directly by voice. That leaves about 160 spoken commands. And that’s an unfair estimate, because some of the commands are ‘dynamic’:
shipmode [weapons 1;weapons 2;weapons 1 hot;weapons 2 hot;surface scan;data link;limpets;cooling]
These are in the second column buttons on the panel.

I have to run, thanks again and I will attempt to consolidate the mode-code shortly.

7

As m_hutley pointed out, readability is an issue here. I would want to split this into shorter functions, even if just to try and figure out what is what.

This might not be the best way to go, but a bit of refactoring.

The case scenarios could be turned into functions, more manageable testable etc.

// Capital letters would make it clearer that it's a global
const DEBUG = false;

// handler module?
function toggleHandler(btn, command, btnRow, btnCol) {
	const btnText = btn.textContent;
	let someArg = 2; // i don't know what this is :)
	
	// toggle text and class for button
	if (btnText === command.instruction) {
		btn.textContent = command.coords;
		btn.classList.add('method-toggled');
	} else {
		btn.textContent = command.instruction;
		btn.classList.remove('method-toggled');
		someArg = 3;
	}
	
	if (DEBUG == true) {
		execute(btnText, btnRow, btnCol, someArg, 'toggle');
	}
}
	
function auto1Handler (btn, command, btnRow, btnCol) {
	
}
	
function auto2Handler (btn, command, btnRow, btnCol) {
	
}

const btnModeHandlers = { 
	toggle: toggleHandler, 
	auto1: auto1Handler,
	auto2: auto2Handler 
}

You could maybe look at creating a module for these

A couple of things. I have changed that nested item array to an object instead e.g. props of instruction, coords etc. rather than command[0] or command[1]. If the source data can’t be changed, I would be tempted to create a helper function that would convert that array of strings into an object/dictionary.

I am adding and removing classes instead of setting styles. One separation of concerns and two to avoid conflicts with any CSS being used.

I would do something like this with the CSS

:root {
    --black: #000000;
    --brown: #8b4513;
    --red: #ff0000;
    --orange: #ffa500;
   ...
}

// utility classes

.method-toggled {
    background-color: var(--red);
    color: var(--white);
}

.method-auto1 {
    background-color: var(--orange);
    color: var(--black);
}
...

Then for the listener

button.addEventListener('click', (event) => {
	const btn = event.target;
    // can destructure the dataset
	const { col, row, method } = btn.dataset;
	const btnRow = Number(row);
	const btnCol = Number(col);
	
	// create a reference rather than retyping command[btnRow][btnCol]
	const currCommand = command[btnRow][btnCol];

	if (typeof btnMethodHandlers[method] !== 'function') {
		// deal with issue no method of that name and exit
	}

    // instead of a long switch case here, call the matching method.
	btnMethodHandlers[method](btn, currCommand, btnRow, btnCol);
}

A few of points here. Why not keep the name of mode or method consistent? I have opted for method as the consistent name. I believe this should be a dataset property as well, rather than adding it directly to the htmlelement.

I have used destructuring to assign the col, row and method variables.

For readability, less potential typos etc I have created a reference to the command
e.g. const currCommand = command[btnRow][btnCol];.

This save repeatedly typing out the command[btnRow][btnCol][0] etc. It is also a small optimisation.

The above is just in my opinion a way to make the code a bit more manageable and easier to reason with — I’m certainly not saying it is the only way to go :slight_smile:

8

Just to add, instead of looping and adding eventlisteners to each button you might be able to consider using event delegation instead. Something like

const grid = document.querySelector('#grid-container');

grid.addEventListener('click', (event) => {
    const btn = event.target;
    // exit early if not a button
    if (!btn.matches('button')) return;
    
    const { col, row, method } = btn.dataset;
    ...
}

The listener is added to the container and any clicks inside on the children bubble up to it. You can then check to see if that event came from a button.

9

A question. Are the groups set in stone or are they variable? I’m interested in how you are formatting/structuring the html. Are you using a table, a grid, are the groups wrapped in a div element.

I’m trying to figure out what the best approach would be for this :slight_smile:

Edit:
I may well be barking up the wrong tree here, but this is what I am getting at. Not sure if this is a workable approach. The question is how to populate that dynamically. How do you know what is grouped where, where does that info come from?

10

Thanks for the advice, I am not used to this forums ““ method, it splits any code I try to paste into even worse gibberish. Most forums have [code][/code] as well, which is a great advantage to this critter.

My entire code is not a loop, it is event driven. But, looking at fragments of it really don’t give it that feel I guess.

The 8 x 8 layout is just for convenience at the moment and could be changed, especially if I were to use an integrated GUI builder (if JavaScript has one like python tkinter).

My intention for the long run is to add instrumentation such as artificial horizon and pathfinding. Maybe some retro gauges for fuel, ammo and so forth. The actual goal, of course, is to create a script that can run on any cheap panel /phone via Chrome or other browser. A lot depends on how much lag there will be once up and running. The main scan loop from the host will be able to be set to any time interval (again, depending on how it affects the simulation).

I had been considering how to have the host update the panel using individual status messages, but now I’m thinking more along the lines of a bit orientated transfer for the Boolean entries.
A couple of long integers can easily update the entire panel. It’s a commonly used method in industrial machine control. The status updates would be used to keep the tactile and voice activated commands in synch if both are used simultaneously.

This is the layout of the panel (colored boxes added with paint.net).
At this time, the button_panel.html code works as intended, without actually communicating. That comes next. I’ve also added more parameters to command tp make it more flexible.

More later. :smiley:

html_panel
html_panel1247×825 118 KB

11

html_panel_active
html_panel_active1060×615 28.6 KB

12

For the record, Discourse uses triple backticks for code blocks. (I have escaped the backticks below so that they show up)

```
somecodehere
```

The forum’s code will attempt to identify what language you’re using, but you can also give it a nudge:

```javascript
let this = a.thing;
```

=>

let this = a.thing;
2 Likes
13

for an 8x8 array, you would only bitwise need a single, 64-bit integer - a boolean state of all 64 buttons.
That said, you could also communicate the groups as shorter integers - for example, you have 4 radio groups in your setup, none of which are bigger than 8; you can communicate the current value of each group in a 4-bit number, rather than 8 (because the group can only have a singular value).

Your state in post 11 could be represented as 281474980905120, or as 6,8,0,5,32. (Mathematically, the single number is better; but, readability would be the latter set).

14

Maybe crossed wires here. I was trying to see where I mentioned ‘loop’.

I wrote: Just to add, instead of looping and adding eventlisteners to each button you might be able to consider using event delegation instead. Something like

I’m talking about event delegation.

Your code

const buttonContainer = document.getElementById(‘buttonContainer’);
...
for (let r = 0; r < rows; r++) {
    ...
    for (let c = 0; c < cols; c++) {
        const button = document.createElement('button');
        ...
        button.addEventListener('click', (event) => {

I was pointing out that you could add just one ‘click’ eventListener to the buttonContainer instead of each button.

1 Like
15

D’oh!

I ‘see’ said the blind man as he picked up his hammer and saw. :wink:
My education progresses.

1 Like
16

I had an idea for two long integers
First for command/status sync
Second for update verification.
Say the panel status looked like this:
word1: x044308e019546410 (actual status)
word2: x0000000000000000 (pending updates)
A new state change from the host received as a status-update
x0080000000000000 (we’ll., say “lights”)
(This would be the result of using speech command lights instead of pressing a button)

Inspect incoming status-update every second - or wait for new event:
Test if it’s already set in Word2:
if (Word2 & status-update) {
yes = increment a counter
if (counter > 5) {
generate alert (updates not being processed)
counter = 0
}
}
The incoming state-update would be or’d (‘|’) with Word2 incase there are other updates pending
Word2 |= status-update
Then:
if (word2 != 0) {
locate and isolate lead bit (left most)
update panel (will automatically update Word1 to x04c308e019546410)
Word2 ^= update bit
}

Same/Similar operation to update host status as panel status changes.
And now, upon checking JavaScript bitwise operations, they are 32bit :man_facepalming:

Needs sleep.
Mark

17

stick an “n” on the end and they become 64 bit (strictly speaking, what youre doing is using BigInt numbers instead of standard Numbers, and more than 64 bit).

let bigInt1 = 0x80000000n; // 'n' suffix indicates a BigInt
let bigIntResult = bigInt1 << 1n; // 'n' suffix for the shift amount as well
console.log(bigIntResult);
1 Like
19

having problem at the spread operator, something is missing or structured wrong.
Uncaught SyntaxError SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘…’

at (program) (c:\TextWindows\sandbox\button_panel_new.html:133:18)
No debugger available, can not send ‘variables’

Oh and the enable for the execute is NOT part of the actual program, just a debugging tool that will be removed form the code eventually.
Essentially it’s equivalent to”
**if (DEBUG == true) {
print(some interesting values that need looking at);
}
**
If you can spare a moment and give it another shot, I’d appreciate it. Lookin the spread operator up, it does look to be a useful feature, give the proper circumstance.

Thanks
Mark

20

I assume you’re referring to this line in my post?

(I ask because rpg used several ellipses in his posts, not as a literal spread operator, but as an actual “Other code goes here” ellipsis)

That line is syntactically accurate. squints at his code

Corrections:
There is a missing ) on the end of line 13. (Close the inner forEach() call)
There is a missing ) on the end of line 15. (Close the outer forEach() call)
There is a missing ; on the end of line 23. (This is a parser quirk - it cant tell if i’m referencing another layer of the array from line 23 or not.)
There is a missing ) on line 27 before the { (Unclosed IF test)

To demonstrate what i mean: Javascript doesnt always consider a line break to be the end of a statement.

item.join("this").otherfunc("that");

//Can also be written as

item
.join("this")
.otherfunc("that")

//In this way, this confuses the parser:
myarray[1]
[anything] ....

because a forward looking parser cant tell if i’m trying to say myarray[1][anything] or myarray[1]; [anything], as both are syntactically sound. So i need to be explicit in my ‘end of statement’ declaration in this case. the ; is required.

21

wow. Okay, i really needed to debug this more lol.

I tried to use “g” in line 37 twice. They should be event.target (g only exists inside the forEach).

command.forEach((crow,row) => {
  let brow = document.createElement("div")
  crow.forEach((ccol,col) => {
	 console.log("Creating button "+row+","+col);
     const button = document.createElement('button');
          button.classList.add('grid-button');
          button.textContent = ccol[0];
          button.dataset.row = row;
          button.dataset.col = col;
          button.dataset.group = (ccol[4] != "toggle") ? ccol[4] : "toggle"+row+"_"+col;
          button.addEventListener('click',gridbuttonclick); //Separating this for my eyes.
          //Fontweight should be part of the CSS for .grid-button.
          brow.appendChild(button)
  })
  document.getElementById("buttoncontainer").appendChild(brow);  
})

function gridbuttonclick(event) {
  //You shouldnt *need* to parseInt these, but good sanitization check. 
  //It might be better to use IsInteger, and abort the function if either was not an Int. Otherwise, you'll get unexpected clicks of 0,0.
   const clickedRow = parseInt(event.target.dataset.row, 10); 
   const clickedCol = parseInt(event.target.dataset.col, 10);
   // Are we enabling or disabling.
   const enable = event.target.textContent == command[clickedRow][clickedCol][0];
   [...document.querySelectorAll("[data-group="+event.target.dataset.group+"]")].forEach((g) => {
        //If button was active, execute "deactivate" script.
        //TODO: Rework execute() to take the button object for simpler reading.
        if(g.classList.contains("active")) { execute(g,3) }
        g.textContent = command[g.dataset.row][g.dataset.col][0];
        g.classList.remove("active")        
   })
   if(enable) {
        execute(event.target,2)
        event.target.textContent = command[event.target.dataset.row][event.target.dataset.col][1];
        event.target.classList.add("active")       
        // The "active" class should define the background color for active buttons. .grid-button should define the background color for inactive buttons. Dont need Javascript to mess with that.
    }
}

Demo:

1 Like