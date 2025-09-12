Need to access all but current button in a grid array of buttons

I’m new here and fairly new to JavaScript, so please bear with me.

I’ve been converting a working python program to JavaScript with varying degrees of success. It’s a fairly simple 8x8 button panel that modifies the button text when toggled. So far that works.

However, some of the buttons are in “groups” that work like a mechanical switch that clears the other buttons in the group when a new one is selected. Works in python but unsure how to complete one line of javascript to perform the same function.

Using the following code I found in online, I create the “array” of buttons. As a button is pressed, it creates an event that passes the button info. I’m mostly concerned with button.textContent.

When an event occurs, button.textContent becomes available as the current button pressed.

My question is: Inside of this event, how would I access any/all of the other buttons in the 8x8 array? While I realize that this is not ‘correct’ (doesn’t work) I’m looking for something like:

button[row][col].textContent

Or an equivalent to access the other members of the group.

JS code snippet begins here:

document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, () => { const buttonContainer = document.getElementById(‘buttonContainer’); const rows = 8; const cols = 8; const buttonArray = \[\]; // To store references to the created buttons for (let r = 0; r < rows; r++) { const row = \[\]; for (let c = 0; c < cols; c++) { const button = document.createElement('button'); button.classList.add('grid-button'); button.textContent = command\[r\]\[c\]\[0\]; // Display coordinates button.dataset.row = r; // Store row index button.dataset.col = c; // Store column index button.mode = command\[r\]\[c\]\[4\]; // Store button mode button.addEventListener('click', (event) => { const clickedRow = event.target.dataset.row; const clickedCol = event.target.dataset.col; const btext = event.target.textContent; const bmethod = command\[clickedRow\]\[clickedCol\]\[4\] // Add further logic here based on button click

End of code

In python, this is what I would like to do in JS (python works)

python snippet begins here:

for xbutton in auto3_list: # scans through an array of indices and commands

xrc,xcmd = xbutton # [[0,1], command[0][1][0]]

xrow,xcol = xrc

if xrc != [row,col]: # test the indices from the list against the current row and col

# then changes the others in the group

**buttons[xrow][xcol].config(text=xcmd, foreground=‘black’, background=‘red’) **

End of python

Essentially, buttons[xrow][xcol].config(text=xcmd) converted to JS is what is stopping me.

I appreciate any help or suggestions.

Mark