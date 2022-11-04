Need suggestions to grow business

Hi,

Just started my brand new jemstone jewelry business. All social media pages are set up. Now read somewhere that website sales better. But since website development is not my field, still I want to do it on my own. I searched for it and found that I need to have a good domain, hosting and WordPress to start with.

My main market for selling is Europe therefore, looking for company who can assist me for my website and social medias. I found Création site internet gratuit and hoping to do well with it.

What do you guys suggest is it worthy to start a website? Or shall I continue with social media marketing?