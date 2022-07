Hi,

In my web application I have some kind of filter div where you can select territories and service teams, which are then shown in an other div in a Gantt.

I am not very pleased with the design but I also do not have a better idea.

As it is a business app it should stay straight and clean and not become too playful.

The color is corporate design so I need to use it (But maybe I can make it a little bit less aggressive as it is by now?

Does anyone has a nice idea?