Need some help with slider not loading on theme / lagging

I apologize if this is not the right forum. The theme is a purchased theme for woocommerce. However, the author will not respond. I am not sure what to do. I can post the entire console page here if needed (site is down for maintenance and not visible online).

The problem seems to be that the main slider (specifically this part, in FF) partially loads and hangs. In Chrome the main slider does not seem to do this. The other issue is that the animation below the slider is supposed to load within 1 second or on hover. It WILL ONLY load if the page is scrolled down (this happens in every browser - so not browser specific.) about half way and then back up to the top. Since this is embedded in the theme I am not sure whats going on. The only changes I have been making are in CSS, cosmetic.

The site does go through cloudflare if that makes a difference. Never really had these issues though until recently.

Anyways, if someone can help out or guide me on where to look, I would appreciate it. Thank you!