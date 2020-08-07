Need some CSS styling help

HTML & CSS
#1

This website has ‘major’ and ‘minor’ page types that have their own unique styling. Both use the same style sheet: styles.css

My problem has to do with a new minor webpage. This is the page in question.

If you can view the page with your page inspector, take a look at lines 85 (TOOL TITLE) and 107 (Color this text blue). Both have the same styling applied to them: class=“margin-adjustment”. This styling - changing the font color, only works on the line 107 markup. I would like it to work on the h4 tag as well.

I would not be surprised if my issue has to do with the CSS cascade, but I cannot figure it out.

Thanks for any help provided,
Phillip

#2

Hi there santafe,

in your styles.css file find this on line #712

.minorContent h4 {  font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
                    font-weight: 400;
                    font-style: normal;
                    font-size: 1.4em;
                    margin-left: 13.1111111%; 
                    margin-top: 2em; /* changed from 2em */
                    margin-bottom: 1em; /* NEW  5 AUG 2020 */
                    color: orange; /* changed from orange for testing purposes */

                    /* Note 5AUoG20
                      In designing the Tool Inventory minor pages the following style causes problems.
                      Do not know how much ripple trouble this is going to cause.
                      Will know more later.
                    */
                    7margin-bottom: -10px; /* reduce space between <h4> title and <p> elements */

                    text-transform: uppercase;
                    /* border: 3px solid rgb(169,169,169);*/ /* testing only */
  }

…and change

    color: orange;

…to this…

    color: #00f;

coothead

#3

@coothead

Fair enough.

Thank you for that, but can you tell me why the styling

.margin-adjustment { color: blue;
text-transform: uppercase;
margin-left: 35%;}

does not work on that particular h4 tag?

Thank you.

#4
#5
#6

Hi there santafe,

it’s all about CSS specificity…

  1. Specifics on CSS Specificity
  2. MDN - Specificity

…and lots of practice, of course. :winky:

coothead

#7

@coothead

Thank you, sir! I will take a hard look at both of the links you so kindly provided.

I will report back and see if these articles will help solve this issue.

Much appreciated.