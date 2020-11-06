Need some CSS styling help

This website has ‘major’ and ‘minor’ page types that have their own unique styling. Both use the same style sheet: styles.css

My problem has to do with a new minor webpage. This is the page in question.

If you can view the page with your page inspector, take a look at lines 85 (TOOL TITLE) and 107 (Color this text blue). Both have the same styling applied to them: class=“margin-adjustment”. This styling - changing the font color, only works on the line 107 markup. I would like it to work on the h4 tag as well.

I would not be surprised if my issue has to do with the CSS cascade, but I cannot figure it out.

Thanks for any help provided,

Phillip