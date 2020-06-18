Need some CSS help in dynamic vertical menu and sub-menu display

I have a list of category and sub-category display in which the subcategory open on click of a button I have created the HTML structure for that, but I am not able to figure out the CSS for that. If submenu is not open then It’s just like a normal menu with header and menu items

If sub-menu is open

If the sub-category section is open. Then the display area of Header increases and the category below the category having sub-category shifts down like:-

Can I please get any Help with CSS for this kind of structure.

My HTML structure

<div class="header"> <div class="HeaderTitle">Heading</div> <nav class="navigation"> <ul class="mainmenu"> <li><p>Title1</p></li> <li><p>Title2</p></li> <li><p>Title3 </p> <ul class="submenu"> <li><span>SubTitle1</span></li> <li><span>SubTitle2</span></li> <li><span>SubTitle3</span> </li> </ul> </li> <li><p>Title4</p></li> <li><p>Title4</p></li> </ul> </nav> </div>

Please help I am really stuck