Need some CSS help in dynamic vertical menu and sub-menu display

I have a list of category and sub-category display in which the subcategory open on click of a button I have created the HTML structure for that, but I am not able to figure out the CSS for that. If submenu is not open then It’s just like a normal menu with header and menu items
If sub-menu is open
If the sub-category section is open. Then the display area of
Header increases and the category below the category having sub-category shifts down like:-
Can I please get any Help with CSS for this kind of structure.
My HTML structure
<div class="header">
<div class="HeaderTitle">Heading</div>
<nav class="navigation">
<ul class="mainmenu">
<li><p>Title1</p></li>
<li><p>Title2</p></li>
<li><p>Title3 </p>
<ul class="submenu">
<li><span>SubTitle1</span></li>
<li><span>SubTitle2</span></li>
<li><span>SubTitle3</span>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><p>Title4</p></li>
<li><p>Title4</p></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</div>
Please help I am really stuck