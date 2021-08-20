Need 'SELECT' advice to retrieve latest database data

I have a SQL database with the following three columns: id, temperature and humidity.

These values are fed to the db 24/7. I would like to feed this data to a Chart.js line chart. This line chart would be very similar to a stock chart that automatically refreshes itself with new data. I think that retrieving this data every 60 seconds would be fine.

My problem is this: how do I code the SELECT query to just return the new data?

My only assumption would be to use the id number because it is unique. If that is true then I would have to keep track of the id number to make a comparison with. I could be wrong about this, but nothing else makes sense to me. If this is true, then the query would have to include the id value as well. I do not know how to make this comparison.

SELECT id, temperature, humidity FROM myDatabase WHERE new_id > old_id

Any help with this matter will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.