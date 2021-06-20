Need Project Suggestions

I have built microcontrollers whose sensors measure water level, temperature and humidity in two water tanks. These microcontrollers have been tested and report data at a fixed rate.

I have built a new website that I would like to send this data to. One page would reveal the raw data in table form, another page would have a dashboard that would show the current water level at a glance. At the moment, my plan is to use a server database such as MariaDB to store the data.

Here is a grab of a dashboard I am currently using for test purposes. It is Adafruit’s IO.

My question is - What would be the most efficient method to accomplish these goals?

I am reading that I should probably be using AJAX and node.js, but I am not up to speed on either of these concepts. Today I am reading about both.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!