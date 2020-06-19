Need profesinal exeprience feedback for my applying to a school

hello guys, I’m trying to join a web design school, but they ask me to get some real feedback from web designer before. some of you are willing to answer few question?
I had it condens in a google form but there is some if your are intrested:

  1. Can you describe your job? And, what is your mission ?

  2. What’s your typical day?

  3. What are your working conditions (status, working relationship, time, place) ?

  4. In what kind of structure do you work for and what are the other possibilities?

  5. What are the skills, qualifications or experience required ?

  6. What are the constraints and inconveniences of your job?

  7. What are the benefits?

  8. In what did you graduate?

Thank you very much :slight_smile:

