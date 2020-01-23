Need helping with Add-to-Cart feature

Hello. I need some helping with an e-commerce site I am building from scratch.

When someone is in my product catalog viewing a given product, and after the choose the “Add to Cart” button, I need a way to confirm back to the user what they just added to their shopping cart.

In the old days, I think websites would just drop the user off in their shopping cart. But I believe a more modern design is to somehow show the user that they added the item to their shopping cart, but not move the user from where they were last shopping. (Maybe the user still wants to read more about the product on the product details page or they want to add more items, or if they were in the product catalog, they don’t want to lose the place where they were shopping?)

I am on www.barnesandnoble.com and I just added the book “UX for Dummies” to my guest shopping cart. When I did this, the page I was on goes gray, and a simple white box appears in the center of my screen and says “Item successfully added to your cart”. It also shows a thumbnail of the book plus a description.

This seems to be a good approach, because if I click on the “X” in this box, I am back on the page where I was shopping. However, the problem is that I do not know Javascript, and I don’t have time to learn it right now due to project deadlines…

So on to my HTML/CSS question…

[b]Since HTML/CSS have advanced a lot over the last couple of years, is there a way to get the same effect as Barnes & Noble uses without having to rely on Javascript?

Or, is their another approach I could take to not move people off of where they were shopping, yet still clearly show they that they did add a particular item to their shopping cart?[/b]

I am sooo close to getting my e-commerce site done, and it is little details like this that seem to be my last hurdles.

If I ever survive my first attempt at this, I am going to go buy 100 books on web design, HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript so next time I can do fancier things and account for mobile as well.

Am hoping you experts can help me choose a more simple approach for now, but one that still provides my users a good UI/UX experience!

Thanks!