Need help wrapping text around an image

I’m using the following html and css to provide employee information with an image. I’m fine with the row and column layout, but for the life of me I can’t figure out how to get the employee image to appear where I would like it. What I want is for the image to appear in the upper right of the left column and in the upper left of the right column, with the text wrapped around it in each column. Assistance will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you in advance,
Andrew
CSS
.employee-wrapper {
margin: 0px;
border: 3px dotted blue;
padding-bottom: 2em;
}
.employee-row {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 100%;
border: 2px dotted pink;
}
.employee-row p {
float: left;
color: #FDFDFD;
font-family: 'Montserrat', sans-serif;
line-height: 131%;
font-size: 14px;
text-align: left;
}
.employee-row h2 {
color: #FDFDFD;
font-family: 'Roboto Slab', serif;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
font-size: 20px;
padding: 0;
line-height: 120%;
text-align: left;
}
.employee-row h3 {
color: #FDFDFD;
font-family: 'Montserrat', sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
line-height: 190%;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: normal;
}
.employee-column {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
flex-basis: 100%;
flex: 1;
}
.employee-left-column {
min-height: 150px;
height: auto;
padding: 0px 30px 0px 0px;
border-bottom: 3px dashed cyan;
}
.employee-right-column {
min-height: 150px;
height: auto;
padding: 0px 0px 0px 30px;
border-bottom: 3px dashed aqua;
}
.employee-img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
HTML
<div class="employee-wrapper">
<div class='employee-row'>
<div class='employee-column'>
<div class='employee-left-column'>
<h2>Ben Dover</h2>
<h3>Ben's title goes here.</h3>
<p>Ben has more than 35 years experience. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.</p>
<div class="employee-img">
<img src="images/about/ben_dover.jpg" alt="Ben Dover" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='employee-column'>
<div class='employee-right-column'>
<h2>Ilene Dover</h2>
<h3>Ilene's title goes here.</h3>
<p>Ilene has more than 40 years experience. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.</p>
<div class="employee-img">
<img src="images/about/ilene_dover.jpg" alt="Ilene Dover" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='employee-row'>
<div class='employee-column'>
<div class='employee-left-column'>
<h2>Irene Dover</br>
<h3>Irene's title goes here.</h3>
<p>Irene has more than 7 years experience, primarily in Asia. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.</p>
<div class="employee-img">
<img src="images/about/irene_dover.jpg" alt="Irene Dover" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class='employee-column'>
<div class='employee-right-column'>
<h2>Ima Pseudonym</h2>
<h3>Human Resources</h3>
<p>Ima declines to divulge anything about herself.</p>
<div class="employee-img">
<img src="images/about/ima_pseudonym.jpg" alt="Ima Pseudonym" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>