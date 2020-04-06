Need help with XML Sitemap

Our XML sitemap (https://www.crosswordsolver.com/sitemap.xml) doesn’t have a hierarchy to facilitate crawling and indexing.

We have a few word search tools/top-level pages on our site. I believe each should have their own sitemap within the main XML sitemap/hierachy, correct?

In other words, wouldn’t it make sense for the main sitemap to be set up as:

https://www.crosswordsolver.com/ https://www.crosswordsolver.com/scrabble-word-finder https://www.crosswordsolver.com/anagram-solver https://www.crosswordsolver.com/words-with-friends-cheat https://www.crosswordsolver.com/word

Then when you click on each of those top-level pages, it should bring you to their separate sitemap, correct?

Does anyone have any recommendations for how we can accomplish this? Thank you so much!