Need help with WordPress theme searching

Hello,

Could someone please help me find a WordPress theme for Freelance Video Editing Services, or simmilar, so I will be able to add my Showreel on the top of the page(with muted autoplay) and portfolio + contact + testimonials sections like this http://www.arty-media.net/ .

I made this website using DIVI but alot of people says DIVI is not good option and I can find simple theme for my little needs, but the problems is, I search for it for 2 years already and I can’t find anything that fits my needs! Maybe you know better where to search or you have better eye and experience.

Thank you for your time

-Arty