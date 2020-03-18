Need Help With Tutorial

#1

I am working through the Eleventy SSG tutorial, “MAKING A SIMPLE WEB SITE WITH THE SIMPLEST STATIC SITE GENERATOR, LEVEL 1” (https://www.zachleat.com/web/eleventy-tutorial-level-1/). The coding is a mix of JS and HTML. I am at the “MAKE IT DATA DRIVEN” section. I am copy/pasting the code where “front matter” is created. There are two index.html files and I’ve tried pasting in both. I get an error either way. When I try to run it I get the error: Cannot GET / .

Thanks

#2

And Eleventy is supposed to be the simplest and most intuitive static site generator.
Let’s give it a go.
It seemed to go fine for me.

You said that there are two index.html files. That might be where the problem occurs.
What are you recognising as being the two index.html files in the data-driven section that you are trying to paste?

#3

Thanks for responding. Yes, the second index.html was successfully created in an earlier step. Here are current screen shots:

Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 11.18.11
Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 11.18.112880×1800 333 KB
Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 11.18.04
Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 11.18.042880×1800 538 KB

#4

why is the index file you’re highlighting inside your img directory?

EDIT: It’s not, it’s inside the _site directory. Blind me.

What you have there looks… partially correct? I wasnt aware that an ellipsis had 3 different hex codes for the three different dots…

#5

Everything I’ve done so far is just copy/paste from the tutorial. Does it work for you? Thanks.

#6

UPDATE: I have no idea why but things seem to be working now. Here is a screenshot of the output. Does it look ok to you?

Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 14.01.18
Screenshot 2020-03-18 at 14.01.182880×1800 283 KB

#7

Looks to me like the CSS for your unordered list’s a bit wonky, but at least you can access it now.

#8

In what way do you think it’s wonky? Also, I moved on to the next section of the tutorial but it’s not working. I just copy/paste. Might there be something wrong with the writeup of the tutorial?

Here’s an example:

This outputs the following markup to _site/index.html (we’re only showing the list output here and not the full HTML output for brevity):

* *<ul> <li><a href="img/%3F%3F%3F.jpg">???.jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/%E2%80%A6.jpg">….jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/parrot.gif">parrot.gif</a> 0 KB</li></ul>* *

Okay, that’s close—but why does it have extra whitespace? (Take special care to note that this is a rhetorical question and if you keep reading I will provide you with the answer.) When Liquid processes templates, it doesn’t remove line breaks and spacing around Liquid tags. Luckily, it does provide tools to control whitespace! Instead of {% , use {%- to remove the whitespace before the Liquid tag. And independently, instead of %} you can also use -%} at the end to remove whitespace after the Liquid tag. One or the other. Both. Personally, I think it looks the best with just {%- at the beginning. A clean View Source is important to me, so let’s clean it up:

* *<ul> {%- for filename in images %} {%- capture path %}img/{{ filename }}{% endcapture %} <li><a href="img/{{ filename | url_encode }}">{{ filename }}</a> {{ path | filesize }}</li> {%- endfor %} </ul>* *

This outputs:

* *<ul> <li><a href="img/%3F%3F%3F.jpg">???.jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/%E2%80%A6.jpg">….jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/parrot.gif">parrot.gif</a> 0 KB</li></ul>* *

Beautiful.

I see no difference, do you?

#9

I didn’t say that your version differed from whatever tutorial you’re following, I said it looked wonky to me because it appears to be attempting to produce a ‘folder view’, which i would associate with a list proceeding vertically down the page, not horizontally across it.

#10

okay