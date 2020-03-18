Need Help With Tutorial

In what way do you think it’s wonky? Also, I moved on to the next section of the tutorial but it’s not working. I just copy/paste. Might there be something wrong with the writeup of the tutorial?

Here’s an example:

This outputs the following markup to _site/index.html (we’re only showing the list output here and not the full HTML output for brevity):

* *<ul> <li><a href="img/%3F%3F%3F.jpg">???.jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/%E2%80%A6.jpg">….jpg</a> 0 KB</li> <li><a href="img/parrot.gif">parrot.gif</a> 0 KB</li></ul>* *

Okay, that’s close—but why does it have extra whitespace? (Take special care to note that this is a rhetorical question and if you keep reading I will provide you with the answer.) When Liquid processes templates, it doesn’t remove line breaks and spacing around Liquid tags. Luckily, it does provide tools to control whitespace! Instead of {% , use {%- to remove the whitespace before the Liquid tag. And independently, instead of %} you can also use -%} at the end to remove whitespace after the Liquid tag. One or the other. Both. Personally, I think it looks the best with just {%- at the beginning. A clean View Source is important to me, so let’s clean it up:

* *<ul> {%- for filename in images %} {%- capture path %}img/{{ filename }}{% endcapture %} <li><a href="img/{{ filename | url_encode }}">{{ filename }}</a> {{ path | filesize }}</li> {%- endfor %} </ul>* *

This outputs:

Beautiful.

