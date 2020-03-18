Need Help With Tutorial

What I see from your examples is that you have HTML code with IMG references, but you have failed to modify the example so that it works with real image files.

I quote from the tutorial:

Let’s add some images to our site.

and

Save these image files into an img folder inside of our giffleball directory.

Based on what you’ve shown us, I believe that you haven’t done some parts of the tutorial.

You are not supposed to blindly use the exact code in the tutorial. Instead, you are supposed to use your own images and modify what’s given in the tutorial to work with your own images.