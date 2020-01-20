Need help with space between text, buttons & images

Greetings people!

I am creating a website on Wordpress DIVI theme, and I have an issue, shown in this screengrab video from my pc - https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?code=kZ5k84kZaB0HEACKhnFKyejhK8cN8y7vEkOX

Why some places(not all as you can see), when I change the scale, space between text and images is changing and make it looks not so good and not the same proportions? Should it be, when you scale, dependant on your screen and be same proportions on every different pc? But why I do not have this? And for the mobile phone version it seems ok, looks the same when you build it.

Thank you for your time,

Arty

website - http://www.arty-media.net/ (for you to check, maybe I have some problem?)