Need help with sessions

PHP
#1

I am having a tough time implementing sessions over 3 pages

test.php - this page will display the selected table from the dropdown box. .Each cell also has an action where if you click in it, something happens and then updates the table in the DB and in turn gets updated here via test_checksum.php

test_checksum.php sole purpose is to get all data from the table and store an MD5 in a session every second.

load_table.php will create the table based on the drop down selection on test.php and also after it gets updated via test_checksum.php

I can flip flop between tables just fine. I can click on any cell in any table just fine and the table updates properly.

Problem - in load_table.php, I can not do
unset($_SESSION[“group_pairing_name_video”])
becuase it seems to be doing nothing

I am stuck doing
session_unset($_SESSION[“group_pairing_name_video”])
Since I need to replicate these 3 pages 7 more times (under different var and session names), all other sessions die when I use that

test.php

<script>
    function refresh_div() {
        jQuery.ajax({
            url:'test_checksum.php',
            type:'POST',
            success:function(results) {
                jQuery(".result").html(results);
				if (results != "no change")
					{
						$("#screen_video").load('load_table.php?lang=<?php echo $lng;?>');
					}
            }
        });
    }
    t = setInterval(refresh_div,1000);
</script>
<!--<div class="result"></div>-->

<script>
function showUser(str) {
  if (str=="") {
    document.getElementById("txtHint").innerHTML="";
    return;
  }
  var xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest();
  xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() {
    if (this.readyState==4 && this.status==200) {
      document.getElementById("txtHint").innerHTML=this.responseText;
    }
  }
  xmlhttp.open("GET","load_table.php?lang=<?php echo $lng;?>&video="+str,true);
  xmlhttp.send();
}
</script>

<select name = 'video_group' class = "rounded"  onchange='showUser(this.value)'>
<option>All</option>
<option>test</option>
</select>


<div id="screen_video"><div id='txtHint'></div>
    <div id="content"></div>
    <img src="loading.gif" id="loading" alt="loading" style="display:none;" />
	</div>
</div>

load_table.php

session_start();

$group_pairing_name_video = $_GET['video'];

if($group_pairing_name_video)
	{
		if($group_pairing_name_video !== $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"])
			{
				session_unset($_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"]);
				$_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"] = $group_pairing_name_video;
				$_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video_previous"] = 
                                $group_pairing_name_video;
			}
		else
			{
				$_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"]  = $group_pairing_name_video;
			}
	}
else
	{
		$group_pairing_name_video = $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video_previous"];
	}

test_checksum.php

<?php 
session_start();

$_SESSION["my_checksum_video_grid"] = $my_checksum_video_grid;

if($_SESSION["my_checksum_video_grid"] == $_SESSION['my_previous_checksum_video_grid'])
	{
		//do nothing
		echo "no change";
		mysqli_close($con);	
	}
else 
	{
		unset($_SESSION["my_previous_checksum_video_grid"]);
		$_SESSION['my_previous_checksum_video_grid'] = $my_checksum_video_grid;
		//Execute script
		echo $my_checksum_video_grid;
		mysqli_close($con);	
	}
 ?>
#2

If test.php is called first then I would try the following:

test.php

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
if( isset($_SESSION) ):
  // prevent warnings
else:
  session_start();
endif;
//

load_table.php

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
if( isset($_SESSION) ):
  // prevent warnings
else:
  session_start();
endif;
//

test_checksum.php

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
if( isset($_SESSION) ):
  // prevent warnings
else:
  session_start();
endif;
//

Edit:

Please note that PHP function session_unset(); does not accept any parameters and removes all session variables.

To remove a variable try:

echo $_SESSION['group_pairing_name_video'];
unset( $_SESSION['group_pairing_name_video']);
if ( isset($_SESSION['group_pairing_name_video']) ) :
  echo 'STILL SET???';
else:
  echo 'GONE';
endif;
echo '<pre>'; print_r($_SESSION); echo '</pre>';
die;
#3

Thanks. Yes test.php is the only page that people will go to, select a table from the dropdown and then gets displayed via load_table.php and updated via test_checksum.php. I will try this tomorrow and let you know how it goes

#4 
if( isset($_SESSION) ):
  // prevent warnings
else:
  session_start();
endif;

This is pretty old-school. New-school is:

if (session_status() !== PHP_SESSION_ACTIVE) {
  session_start();
}

See https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.session-status.php

#5

surely you meant PHP_SESSION_DISABLED there?

#6

No, I meant PHP_SESSION_ACTIVE. I’ve never come across a system where sessions are actually disabled. But indeed, for completeness sake one could also do:

if (session_status() === PHP_SESSION_DISABLED) {
  exit('Oh noes, this PHP installation does not support sessions. Unable to continue :(');
}

if (session_status() === PHP_SESSION_NONE) {
  session_start();
}
#7

I’m confused then.

Why would you care about calling session_start if the session is active? session_start doesnt generate warnings to resume a session if one is already running, unless it’s being called twice within the same execution…the three php pages are in separate contexts (AJAX calls), so… i don’t see how the session_starts would collide.