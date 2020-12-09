Need help with sessions

Sorry bout that. The application is to display a table based on the dropdown selection and update it when there is a change. Table can be any size and all info is stored in a DB. Table can go up to a few hundred rows and columns.

On top of every page, I have

declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', 'false'); if (session_status() !== PHP_SESSION_ACTIVE) { session_start(); }

errors are turned off after I verified that the sesion vars are what they are supposed to be

test.php is the main page where you select the table, perform the updates, and see the changes display without any flicker

<script> function refresh_div() { jQuery.ajax({ url:'video_grid_checksum.php', type:'POST', success:function(results) { jQuery(".result").html(results); if (results != "no change") { $("#txtHint").load('video_grid_table.php?lang=<?php echo $lng;?>'); } } }); } t = setInterval(refresh_div,1000); </script> <!--<div class="result"></div>--> <script> function showUser(str) { if (str=="") { document.getElementById("txtHint").innerHTML=""; return; } var xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() { if (this.readyState==4 && this.status==200) { document.getElementById("txtHint").innerHTML=this.responseText; } } xmlhttp.open("GET","video_grid_table.php?lang=<?php echo $lng;?>&video="+str,true); xmlhttp.send(); } </script> <select name = 'video_group' class = "rounded" onchange='showUser(this.value)'> <!--display all table groups from DB--> </select> <div id='txtHint'></div> <div id="content"></div> <img src="loading.gif" id="loading" alt="loading" style="display:none;" />

video_grid_table.php takes the value from the selected table group and displays them

$group_pairing_name_video = $_GET['video']; if($group_pairing_name_video) { if($group_pairing_name_video !== $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"]) { //unset( $_SESSION['group_pairing_name_video']); $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"] = $group_pairing_name_video; $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video_previous"] = $group_pairing_name_video; } else { $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"] = $group_pairing_name_video; } } else { unset($_SESSION['group_pairing_name_video']); $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video"] = $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video_previous"]; $group_pairing_name_video = $_SESSION["group_pairing_name_video_previous"]; //echo '<pre>'; print_r($_SESSION); echo '</pre>'; } //Build table grid

video_grid_checksum.php checks the db, creates a checksum, compares it with the previous checksum and if there is a change, return anything but “no change” in order to update the table

$_SESSION["my_checksum_video_grid"] = $my_checksum_video_grid; if($_SESSION["my_checksum_video_grid"] == $_SESSION['my_previous_checksum_video_grid']) { //do nothing echo "no change"; mysqli_close($con); } else { unset($_SESSION["my_previous_checksum_video_grid"]); $_SESSION['my_previous_checksum_video_grid'] = $my_checksum_video_grid; //Execute script echo $my_checksum_video_grid; mysqli_close($con); }

This is all working perfectly where I can flip flop between tables, update any table and the login session is not getting lost

I did a quick test with 3 incognito windows and can alter any table in any browser window without affecting its other windows. Do you guys think this is a good enough test? Also, these pages are all on 1 domain.