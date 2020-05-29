Need help with php-templates array loops

Can anybody help me out with this?

I’m trying to loop through arrays to put into a template and show multiple posts on a page using the template. But I cannot get this to work and I don’t know why. I’m very new to OOP and don’t fully understand it. This seems generic and it should be easy to do but I keep having problems.

I can get it to work if I type the arrays in manually, but that doesn’t help me if I pull data from a database and loop through it.

here’s what i’m talking about: from this class: https://github.com/isRuslan/php-template

I can’t get this part to work in the template

$template->assign(‘items’, array(

array(‘name’ => ‘First’),

array(‘name’ => ‘Second’)

));

I’m trying to use this to display arrays pulled from the database with now luck.

$names = array(‘test1’, ‘test2’, ‘test3’);

$names2 = array(‘test2 1’, ‘test2 2’, ‘test2 3’); $template->assign(‘people’, array(

array(‘name’ => $names),

array(‘name2’ => $names2)

));

any help…please.