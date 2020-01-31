Need help with php CURL and JSON

I am trying to do a request to get a consumer key. I already have my API key and API secret.
Here is a link to the company’s documentation on their API. This is the page to request the consumer key.
https://docs.ovh.com/gb/en/customer/first-steps-with-ovh-api/
Here is their script to do the request for the consumer key. It is not in PHP and I need it to be in PHP. If I have to I may need to use their JSON example but using PHP encoding I think.
I have started on the PHP script to do the request for the consumer key. I am not sure about how I code the request for the consumer key. Do I do this with JSON or with the post fields. Here is my script.
<?php
// PHP CURL TO GET CONSUMER KEY
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors',1);
ini_set('error_reporting', E_ALL);
ini_set('display_startup_errors',1);
error_reporting(-1);
// Variables
$url = "https://eu.api.ovh.com/auth/?credentialToken=iQ1joJE0OmSPlUAoSw1IvAPWDeaD87ZM64HEDvYq77IKIxr4bIu6fU8OtrPQEeRh";
$apiKey = "sIbir3gYt75JPUnI";
$ch = curl_init($url);
curl_setopt ($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array('Authentication: ' . $apiKey ));
curl_setopt ($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt ($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
$result = json_decode($response);
print_r($result);
?>