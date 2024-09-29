Need Help with Mobile Menu Alignment Issue on Food Website"

“I’ve been working on a food-related website, and I’m facing an issue with the header menu layout on mobile devices. The ice cream menu section isn’t aligning properly, and I’ve tried adjusting the CSS but haven’t found a solution yet. You can check the site here: visit here. I’d really appreciate any advice as I’m quite stuck and would be grateful if my post could be approved—this issue has been causing me a lot of trouble. Thank you!”