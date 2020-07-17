Need help with media query

Here is the mini-project I’m building:

https://www.frontendmentor.io/challenges/article-preview-component-dYBN_pYFT

I’m on the mobile design section.

Here is my code so far (mine looks a lot better, but I can’t upload images to CodePen without buying PRO):



When you scale down to mobile size and click the circular icon, the blue section at the bottom appears. The problem is when you move it to a larger size, the section with the name, date etc. doesn’t appear.

These are the important parts to look at:

@media screen and (min-width: 521px) { #hide-and-show { display: none; } #hide-and-show div { display: none; } #personal-container { display: flex; } }

<div class="personal-container" id="personal-contain"> <div class="personal-container-img-text" id="hide-section"> <div> <img id="avatar-img" src="images/avatar-michelle.jpg"/> </div> <div class="name-date"> <p id="name-section"><span id="personal-name">Michelle Appleton</span><br> <span id="personal-date">28 Jun 2020</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="share-icon-container" id="hide-share-section"> <div id="share-icon" class="popup" onclick="myFunction();" onmouseover="onHover();" onmouseout="offHover();"> <img id="icon-share" src="images/icon-share.svg"/> <div class="popuptext bubble-container" id="myPopup"> <div><p>SHARE</p></div> <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://www.facebook.com/"><img src="images/icon-facebook.svg"/></a></div> <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://twitter.com/"><img src="images/icon-twitter.svg"/></a></div> <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://www.pinterest.com/"><img src="images/icon-pinterest.svg"/></a></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="hide-and-show"> <div><p>SHARE</p></div> <div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/"><img src="images/icon-facebook.svg"/></a></div> <div><a href="https://twitter.com/"><img src="images/icon-twitter.svg"/></a></div> <div><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/"><img src="images/icon-pinterest.svg"/></a></div> <div id="share-icon" class="popup" onclick="myFunctionTwo();" onmouseover="onHover();" onmouseout="offHover();"> <img id="icon-share" src="images/icon-share.svg"/> </div> </div> </div> </div>

<script> function onHover() { $('#icon-share').attr('src', 'images/icon-share-white.svg'); } function offHover() { $('#icon-share').attr('src', 'images/icon-share.svg'); } function myFunction() { var x = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 520px)") if (x.matches) { // If media query matches //hide-share-section document.getElementById("personal-contain").style.display = "none"; document.getElementById("hide-and-show").style.display = "flex"; } else { var popup = document.getElementById("myPopup"); popup.classList.toggle("show"); } } function myFunctionTwo() { document.getElementById("hide-and-show").style.display = "none"; document.getElementById("personal-contain").style.display = "flex"; } </script>

Does anyone know why this is happening? In the media query, I set #personal-container to flex once it gets to certain size, so I thought it should appear again.