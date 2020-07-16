Need help with media query

HTML & CSS
#1

Here is the mini-project I’m building:
https://www.frontendmentor.io/challenges/article-preview-component-dYBN_pYFT
I’m on the mobile design section.

Here is my code so far (mine looks a lot better, but I can’t upload images to CodePen without buying PRO):

When you scale down to mobile size and click the circular icon, the blue section at the bottom appears. The problem is when you move it to a larger size, the section with the name, date etc. doesn’t appear.

These are the important parts to look at:

@media screen and (min-width: 521px) {
      #hide-and-show {
        display: none;
      }
      #hide-and-show div {
        display: none;
      }
      #personal-container {
        display: flex;
      }
    }

      <div class="personal-container" id="personal-contain">
          <div class="personal-container-img-text" id="hide-section">
            <div>
              <img id="avatar-img" src="images/avatar-michelle.jpg"/>
            </div>
            <div class="name-date">
              <p id="name-section"><span id="personal-name">Michelle Appleton</span><br>
              <span id="personal-date">28 Jun 2020</span></p>
            </div>
          </div>
            <div class="share-icon-container" id="hide-share-section">
              <div id="share-icon" class="popup" onclick="myFunction();" onmouseover="onHover();" onmouseout="offHover();">
                <img id="icon-share" src="images/icon-share.svg"/>
                <div class="popuptext bubble-container" id="myPopup">
                  <div><p>SHARE</p></div>
                  <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://www.facebook.com/"><img src="images/icon-facebook.svg"/></a></div>
                  <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://twitter.com/"><img src="images/icon-twitter.svg"/></a></div>
                  <div><a class="social-icon" href="https://www.pinterest.com/"><img src="images/icon-pinterest.svg"/></a></div>
                </div>
              </div>
            </div>
        </div>
      </div>
      <div id="hide-and-show">
        <div><p>SHARE</p></div>
        <div><a href="https://www.facebook.com/"><img src="images/icon-facebook.svg"/></a></div>
        <div><a href="https://twitter.com/"><img src="images/icon-twitter.svg"/></a></div>
        <div><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/"><img src="images/icon-pinterest.svg"/></a></div>
        <div id="share-icon" class="popup" onclick="myFunctionTwo();" onmouseover="onHover();" onmouseout="offHover();">
          <img id="icon-share" src="images/icon-share.svg"/>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

<script>
    function onHover()
    {
      $('#icon-share').attr('src', 'images/icon-share-white.svg');
    }
    function offHover()
    {
      $('#icon-share').attr('src', 'images/icon-share.svg');
    }

    function myFunction() {
        var x = window.matchMedia("(max-width: 520px)") 
        if (x.matches) { // If media query matches
          //hide-share-section
          document.getElementById("personal-contain").style.display = "none";
          document.getElementById("hide-and-show").style.display = "flex";
        } else {
          var popup = document.getElementById("myPopup");
          popup.classList.toggle("show");
        }
      }
    function myFunctionTwo() {
      document.getElementById("hide-and-show").style.display = "none";
      document.getElementById("personal-contain").style.display = "flex";
    }
  </script>

Does anyone know why this is happening? In the media query, I set #personal-container to flex once it gets to certain size, so I thought it should appear again.