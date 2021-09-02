Need help with live data chart from database

Well, lets start with some refinement.

wlstlr402: wlstlr402: $query = "SELECT id, sensor1, sensor2, sensor3, reading_time FROM SensorData"; $result = mysqli_query($connect, $query); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { $Sensor1[] = $row['sensor1']; $Sensor2[] = $row['sensor2']; $Time[] = $row['reading_time']; $data[] = "$Time, $Sensor1"; }

If you’re only going to use the values sensor1, sensor2, and reading_time, don’t select id or sensor3 in your query.

“My graph doesn’t update”

Well, lets look at the update function.

wlstlr402: wlstlr402: var chart = this; setInterval(function() { $.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "https://www.mpimold.000webhostapp.com/test.php", success: function(data) { chart.series[0].addPoint([data.x, data.y], true); } }); }, 500);

This code reads as "Every half a second, get the contents of the URL listed; that URL is expected to return a single JSON object, which contains an x coordinate, and a y coordinate. It then adds that point to the chart.

Taking the URL from the code into my browser says that page doesnt exist. So the fetching will never happen.