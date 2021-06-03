Need help with live data chart from database

I’m newbie with codes, trying to replicate https://codepen.io/pen/ this line chart but instead of random data, want to put in my data from database, which is contantly updating new values in.

here is my code it prints the graph but it doesn’t update it, when I refresh it refreshes with new values added. can anyone help with this…I spend hours but can’t figure out.

<!DOCTYPE HTML><html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <script src="https://code.highcharts.com/8.0/highcharts.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.anychart.com/releases/8.8.0/js/anychart-data-adapter.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://canvasjs.com/assets/script/canvasjs.min.js"></script> <style> body { background: black color : aliceblue; } #main { background : 808080; margin : 25px auto; } h1{ margin : 200px auto; text-align :center; font-family : "Varela Round"; font : 24pt; color:black; } body { min-width: 300px; max-width: 1800px; height: 600px; margin: auto; } h2 { font-family: "Crete Round"; font-size: 2.5rem; text-align: center; color: black; } .container1 { height: auto; width: 600px; margin-left: 3px; margin-right: auto; border: 2px solid black; border-radius: 5px; } .buttonesection { height: auto; width: 600px; border-radius: 5px; } .container { border: black; display: flex; width: auto; height: auto; } h3{ margin : 50px; } .button { border: 3px solid black; color: white; height: 60px; width: 110px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; margin: 5px 3px; cursor: pointer; border-radius: 8px; } .disabled { opacity: 0.6; } .space { background: white; text-align :center; height: 52px; width: 100px; font-size: 15px; margin-right:10px; margin-left:15px; } .notice { background: transparent; color: black; height: 50px; width: 80px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 24px; border-radius: 8px; margin-left: 5px; } .button1 {background-color:white;color: black;border:2px solid #4CAF50;} .button1:hover{background-color:#4CAF50; color: white; } .button2 {background-color: white; color: black; border: 2px solid #008CBA;} .button2:hover {background-color: #008CBA;color: white;} .button3 {background-color: white; color: black; border: 2px solid #f44336;} .button3:hover {background-color: #f44336;color: white;} </style> </head> <body> <?php //index.php $connect = mysqli_connect("localhost", "dbuser", "pass", "dbname"); $query = "SELECT id, sensor1, sensor2, sensor3, reading_time FROM SensorData"; $result = mysqli_query($connect, $query); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { $Sensor1[] = $row['sensor1']; $Sensor2[] = $row['sensor2']; $Time[] = $row['reading_time']; $data[] = "$Time, $Sensor1"; } echo json_encode($data, $Sensor1, $Sensor2, $Time); ?> <h2>MPI Molds Monitoring </h2> <div id="container"></div> <figure class="highcharts"> <div id="container"></div> <button id ="preheating1" onclick="startpreheat1('preheating1','cooling1', 'heating1')" class="button button1">Pre-Heating</button> <button id = "cooling1" onclick="startcooling1('cooling1','preheating1','heating1')" class="button button2">Cooling</button> <button id = "heating1" onclick="startheating1('heating1','preheating1','cooling1')" class="button button3">Heating</button> </figure> <div id="chartContainer" style="height: 370px; width: 100%;"></div> <script src="https://canvasjs.com/assets/script/canvasjs.min.js"></script> </body> <script> Highcharts.setOptions({ time: { timezone: 'Europe/London' } }); var container = new Highcharts.chart( { chart: { renderTo:'container', type: 'spline', animation: Highcharts.svg, // don't animate in old IE marginRight: 10, }, events: { load: function() { var chart = this; setInterval(function() { $.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "https://www.mpimold.000webhostapp.com/test.php", success: function(data) { chart.series[0].addPoint([data.x, data.y], true); } }); }, 500); } } , title: { text: 'Live random data' }, xAxis: { type: 'datetime', labels: { format: '{value:%H:%M:%S}', } }, yAxis: { title: { text: 'Value' }, plotLines: [{ value: 0, width: 1, color: '#808080' }] }, legend: { enabled: false }, exporting: { enabled: false }, series: [{ name: 'Sensor1', data: [<?php echo join($Sensor1, ',')?>] }] }); </script> </html>