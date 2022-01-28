Need help with HTML and CSS

I am trying to do a video where I have to embeb a video into a website, but I need to know the code on how to do this, and how to put this video on the website itself
Have you looked at the
<video> tag?
I have. I am not understanding what I am required to do. The
<video> tag does not really explain it to me of what I actually need to do. I get that I need to create a video, but then how am I supposed to put it on my website, then show how I am to do it
video tag tag is not all that helpful to me. I am confused on how to use it
Here is a simple video that explains how to use the video tag.
If you still are confused, you can search YouTube for other videos that explain how to use it. Plenty of articles and tutorials of how it works.
If you can upload a video to your site you can more or less treat it like an image embedded in the
<video> tag. To embed Youtube or Vimeo you have to look at their manuals (create an account)
