Need help with dynamic updating high chart

Your chart renders for me, it just has no data.

Problem #1:

var timestamp = point[0];

This seems to be implying that the first data point in your data is actually a timestamp.

https://mpimold.com/123/jsonexport.php

This data set does not contain a timestamp element in the first point of the data.

var date = new Date(timestamp);

So your date object is telling the system “Invalid Date”, because you’re trying to stuff an object into the Date constructor.

That said, you don’t actually USE the date anywhere in your code. So… i’m not sure why you’ve got this in here in the first place.

Moving on.

Problem #2:

chart.series[0].addPoint(point, true, shift);

point is an array of all the datapoint objects. This is not a valid input to the addPoint function, which is expecting either a number, a string, a PointOptionsObject, or an Array containing numbers or strings. You’re giving it an Array of objects.

Problem #3:

Your xAxis is of type datetime. Your data feed does not provide a datetime for the points, so the system will have no idea where on the chart to put a point, even if it could understand your array of objects.