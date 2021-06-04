Need help with dynamic updating high chart

So I was able to export to json format, but not sure if the format is right for the chart.

but the chart is not showing… can someone help with this one

<html> <head> <title>Highcharts Live Test</title> </head> <body> <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.3/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="js/highcharts.js"></script> <script> Highcharts.setOptions({ global: { useUTC: false } }); var chart; function requestData() { $.ajax({ // url: 'live-server-data.php', url: 'https://mpimold.com/123/jsonexport.php', success: function (point) { var series = chart.series[0], shift = series.data.length > 20; console.log(point); var timestamp = point[0]; var date = new Date(timestamp); console.log(date); chart.series[0].addPoint(point, true, shift); setTimeout(requestData, 1000); }, cache: false }); } $(function () { chart = new Highcharts.Chart({ chart: { renderTo: 'container', defaultSeriesType: 'spline', events: { load: requestData } }, title: { text: 'Live random data' }, xAxis: { type: 'datetime', tickPixelInterval: 150, maxZoom: 20 * 1000 }, yAxis: { minPadding: 0.2, maxPadding: 0.2, title: { text: 'Value', margin: 80 } }, series: [{ name: 'Random data', data: [] }] }); }); </script> <div id="container" style="width: 100%; height: 400px"> </div> </body> </html>

php