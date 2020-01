Hi,

It would be helpful if you could tidy up your JSFiddle somewhat. Pls remove the <head> section from the HTML pane (no need for that) and also remove the <script> tags from the bottom of the pane — the HTML panel is only for, well, HTML.

Also, all of the assets point to http://localhost, which we don’t have access to (as that is your PC).

The best thing to do really, would be to remove any scripts or styling that isn’t relevant to the problem in hand and give us a short, runnable demo demonstrating your issue.