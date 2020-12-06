Need help with complex find/replace MySQL query

I have two WordPress tables, one of which has data in it that I would like to add to the other

Table 1:

wp_yoast_indexable

Relevant columns:

object_id

object_sub_type

title

description

Table 2:

wp_postmeta

Relevant columns:

meta_key = _yoast_wpseo_title

meta_value = [not NULL]

&

meta_key = _yoast_wpseo_metadesc

meta_value = [not NULL]

What I wish to accomplish:

Replace “title” & “description” in wp_yoast_indexable with the meta_values for “_yoast_wpseo_title” and “_yoast_wpseo_metadesc” in wp_postmeta where:

“object_sub_type” in wp_yoast_indexable is equal to the word “page”

“object_id” in wp_yoast_indexable is equal to “post_id” in wp_postmeta

I could stop there, but, if possible, I would also prefer to do this only where:

title = NULL in wp_yoast_indexable and meta_value = [not NULL] for meta_key “_yoast_wpseo_title” in wp_postmeta

and

description = NULL in wp_yoast_indexable and meta_value = [not NULL] for meta_key “_yoast_wpseo_title” in wp_postmeta

I have no idea if this is even possible, but hopefully I’ve explained it well. Any help forming the correctly formatted query would be greatly appreciated.