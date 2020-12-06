Need help with complex find/replace MySQL query

I have two WordPress tables, one of which has data in it that I would like to add to the other
Table 1:
wp_yoast_indexable
Relevant columns:
- object_id
- object_sub_type
- title
- description
Table 2:
wp_postmeta
Relevant columns:
- meta_key = _yoast_wpseo_title
- meta_value = [not NULL]
&
- meta_key = _yoast_wpseo_metadesc
- meta_value = [not NULL]
What I wish to accomplish:
Replace “title” & “description” in wp_yoast_indexable with the meta_values for “_yoast_wpseo_title” and “_yoast_wpseo_metadesc” in wp_postmeta where:
-
“object_sub_type” in wp_yoast_indexable is equal to the word “page”
-
“object_id” in wp_yoast_indexable is equal to “post_id” in wp_postmeta
I could stop there, but, if possible, I would also prefer to do this only where:
- title = NULL in wp_yoast_indexable and meta_value = [not NULL] for meta_key “_yoast_wpseo_title” in wp_postmeta
and
- description = NULL in wp_yoast_indexable and meta_value = [not NULL] for meta_key “_yoast_wpseo_title” in wp_postmeta
I have no idea if this is even possible, but hopefully I’ve explained it well. Any help forming the correctly formatted query would be greatly appreciated.