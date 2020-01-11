Need help with Codecademy challenge

Hello!

This is the challenge I’m trying to solve:

Write a function sortSpeciesByTeeth() that takes in an array of species objects in the format:

{speciesName: 'shark', numTeeth: 50 }

and sorts the array in ascending order based on the average number of teeth that species possesses ( numTeeth ) .

You’ll need to access each object’s .numTeeth property. Feel free to either write a named comparison function, or use an anonymous function for your argument to .sort() .