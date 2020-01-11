Need help with Codecademy challenge

Hello!
This is the challenge I’m trying to solve:
Write a function
sortSpeciesByTeeth()that takes in an array of species objects in the format:
{speciesName: 'shark', numTeeth: 50 }
and sorts the array in ascending order based on the average number of teeth that species possesses (
numTeeth) .
You’ll need to access each object’s
.numTeethproperty. Feel free to either write a named comparison function, or use an anonymous function for your argument to
.sort().
You can test your function when you’re ready by passing in the
speciesArrayarray or by making your own!
Here is my code:
const speciesArray = [ {speciesName:'shark', numTeeth:50}, {speciesName:'dog', numTeeth:42}, {speciesName:'alligator', numTeeth:80}, {speciesName:'human', numTeeth:32}];
// Write your code here:
function sortSpeciesByTeeth(passedArray) {
console.log(passedArray.sort(function(a, b){return a.numTeeth - b.numTeeth}));
}
sortSpeciesByTeeth(speciesArray);
It prints out this like it is supposed to:
[ { speciesName: 'human', numTeeth: 32 },
{ speciesName: 'dog', numTeeth: 42 },
{ speciesName: 'shark', numTeeth: 50 },
{ speciesName: 'alligator', numTeeth: 80 } ]
So how come it won’t let me pass the challenge?
Thanks for any help!