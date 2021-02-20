Need help with a logging function that I tweaked

PHP
#1

Today I added a line to this logging function so that it would keep a running tab of everything being written to the log, so that I could also email that content to me. This is represented by $log4RobertEmail.

function log_message($message, $type) {

$date = date('m/d/Y h:i:s a', time());
$message = "$date - $type - $message \n";
error_log($message, 3, '/var/log/bounceCheck');
$log4RobertEmail .= "$message \n";

}

And here is what I use elsewhere in the same PHP code in various places:

$log_post = “Reached line 083 (Start processing next email)”;
log_message($log_post, ‘START TIME’);

Everything is written to the actual log just fine, but when I email the contents of $log4RobertEmail, nothing is printed in the email. What am I doing wrong?

Thanks!

#2

I can’t see anything wrong in the code you posted. Can you please also post the code that send the e-mail.

Also, have you considered using a logging package like Monolog? They’ve solved all these problems so you won’t have to :slight_smile: