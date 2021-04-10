Need help with a .gif

I have an image…
I need a similar image, but of 20 x 20 px size.
Thanks in advance.
Hi,
You could resize the image with a suitable program, also change the image format and more with e.g.:
Try both, they are free to use and very competent and feature rich with lots of addons for every need…
I didn’t notice your image was animated, I’ve disabled annoying image animations in my browser.
As an example, I scaled your animated image down to 20px keeping the animation.
I used https://www.gimp.org/:
Thanks. Yes, they both from your first comment don’t work with animated images.