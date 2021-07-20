Need help with a .gif

I have an image…
I need a similar image, but of 20 x 20 px size.
Thanks in advance.
Hi,
You could resize the image with a suitable program, also change the image format and more with e.g.:
Try both, they are free to use and very competent and feature rich with lots of addons for every need…
I didn’t notice your image was animated, I’ve disabled annoying image animations in my browser.
As an example, I scaled your animated image down to 20px keeping the animation.
I used https://www.gimp.org/:
Thanks. Yes, they both from your first comment don’t work with animated images.
I am not sure but can’t you use the image link with an
<img src="#">
Then use the width and height
<img src="#" width="20px" height="20px">
Tell me if I’m wrong.
I think it’s not so easy. So big size change breaks image completely.
I will suggest trying the following online tools for resizing GIF file:
Checking…
Theimagekit, the online tool didn’t accept animated GIFs.
Softorbits, I couldn’t find the online resizing. No info if the free download would work with animated GIFs.
Check out the attachment which contains a 20 x 20
animation and the individual frames.
spin.zip (9.7 KB)
It looks like this…
coothead
Seems like your resized image has lost it’s Alpha Channel.
Hi there Eric_J,
at 20 x 20 does it matter.
Personally, at that size, I am almost unaware of the animation.
coothead
