Need help with a .gif

Design & UX
#1

I have an image…

loading-gif
loading-gif1567×1561 124 KB

I need a similar image, but of 20 x 20 px size.

Thanks in advance.

#2

Hi,

You could resize the image with a suitable program, also change the image format and more with e.g.:

https://www.irfanview.com/

https://www.xnview.com/en/

Try both, they are free to use and very competent and feature rich with lots of addons for every need…

#3

I didn’t notice your image was animated, I’ve disabled annoying image animations in my browser. :slight_smile:

As an example, I scaled your animated image down to 20px keeping the animation.

I used https://www.gimp.org/:

Animated20pxg

#4

Thanks. Yes, they both from your first comment don’t work with animated images.

#5

I am not sure but can’t you use the image link with an

<img src="#">

Then use the width and height

<img src="#" width="20px" height="20px">

Tell me if I’m wrong.

#6

I think it’s not so easy. So big size change breaks image completely.

#8

I will suggest trying the following online tools for resizing GIF file:

  • Theimagekit.
  • Softorbits
#9

Checking…

Theimagekit, the online tool didn’t accept animated GIFs.

Softorbits, I couldn’t find the online resizing. No info if the free download would work with animated GIFs.

#10

Check out the attachment which contains a 20 x 20
animation and the individual frames.

spin.zip (9.7 KB)

It looks like this…

animated-spin

coothead

#11

Seems like your resized image has lost it’s Alpha Channel. :wink:

1 Like
#12

Hi there Eric_J,

at 20 x 20 does it matter. :wonky:

Personally, at that size, I am almost unaware of the animation. :rofl:

coothead

#13

(off topic)

Me too, I disable annoying image animations. (Like :rofl:)

(/off topic)

1 Like