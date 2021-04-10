Need help with a .gif

I have an image…

loading-gif
I need a similar image, but of 20 x 20 px size.

Thanks in advance.

Hi,

You could resize the image with a suitable program, also change the image format and more with e.g.:

https://www.irfanview.com/

https://www.xnview.com/en/

Try both, they are free to use and very competent and feature rich with lots of addons for every need…

I didn’t notice your image was animated, I’ve disabled annoying image animations in my browser. :slight_smile:

As an example, I scaled your animated image down to 20px keeping the animation.

I used https://www.gimp.org/:

Animated20pxg

Thanks. Yes, they both from your first comment don’t work with animated images.