Need help w/redirect

ckguitarz: ckguitarz: $id = 'id'; $expiry='expiry'; if ($_POST["expiry"] === $_POST["confirm_password"]) { $sql = "UPDATE numbers SET expiry = $expiry-1 where id=$id ";

What is your thinking here? You set a variable called $expiry to contain the string “expiry”, and then you try to update your database row to the value of that string minus 1? Why is the id hard-coded to the string "id" , and if that’s correct, why have it as a variable, why not just type it directly into the query?

And is this part correct?

// Attempt select query execution $result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM numbers"); $row= mysqli_fetch_array($result);

You select all columns from the numbers table, and then just fetch the first row that comes out of the query. Without an ORDER BY clause, you have no way of knowing which row will be returned, unless there is only one row in the table. You don’t seem to do anything with the return from that query. But when you come to update the numbers table, you only update a single row based on whatever the id is set to.

You also need to read up on Prepared Statements rather than just concatenating strings into your queries like that, unless they really are strings that are always the same value, in which case just put them in the query, no need to complicate matters.

Don’t you get a parse error, or is this not the complete code? I count more { than } in that code.