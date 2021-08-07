Need help w/redirect

Hi, This little program checks to see if the contract is valid. I have a database field "expiry"
(int 3) from which 1 is subtracted when run. As long as the expiry is above 0 I want to redirect to
“sysnav.html”, otherwise I want to redirect to “expiredpage.html”. I need help w/the redirects.

<?php
$link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb"); 
// Check connection
if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); }

$id='id';
echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "<br />";

// Attempt select query execution
$result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM numbers");
$row= mysqli_fetch_array($result);

$id='id';
$expiry='expiry';
if ($_POST["expiry"] === $_POST["confirm_password"]) {

$sql = "UPDATE numbers SET expiry = $expiry-1 where id=$id  ";
if(mysqli_query($link, $sql)){ echo "expiry was updated successfully."; } 
else { echo "ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . mysqli_error($link); }

if ($expiry == 0) // go to expiredpage.html
 { 
header("location:expiredpage.html");
 } 

else  // go to sysnav.html
  { 
header("location:sysnav.html");
 } 
// Close connection
mysqli_close($link);
?>

the result:
even though expiry is 300, I get this:
Your contract has expired.
Contact the webmaster here

If you had the following set, errors and warnings would be displayed:

<? declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set(‘display_errors’, ‘true’);

I think the error would be something like “No output allowed before calling header”

Remove the echo statement.