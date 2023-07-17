Need help trouble shooting this. Thanks!

Moving back to Cali and getting our biz up and running again. Tending to all the things that have broken in my absence.

This site https://t.ly/jCeML

The social share buttons up top / left - Facebook, twitter etc. They don’t respond to clicks. I just trouble shooted it for nearly an hour and I can’t find the issue. Can any of you? Thanks!

PS I verified that all the js links are the same and the classes in the divs and links are still the same at https://www.addtoany.com/buttons/for/website. They are.

I believe the old behavior that worked was once you click it it opens up a popup.

This is a mix of js / css / html and custom all of it.

Thank you for looking!