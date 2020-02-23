To re-phrase the question… Maybe there’s a way to get rid of some content to make that div disappear. There must be something that keeps it there. I don’t remember deleting anything in the Russian part…
Need help to remove white space on a main page of a site
That was the thought.
Though if you get an update for the theme, the update might restore the original structure and you need to remake the changes you’ve done in the previous code.
The way to avoid having eventual theme updates ruin the customization are to create a child theme that is automatically inserted in the theme css.
If you want to make a child theme I can point you to some tutorials.
Edit:
Answers you former post.
There wouldn’t be any updates for that particular template.
Then just delete that div to make the same as the Russian home page.
How to delete the div?
That depends. It seems like the pages are developed just for this site?
Do you have the html files avaiable to load in an editor?
It’s probably something within Joomla that is different. So it’s more of a question how to make both section the same. I doubt that we would just find a proper HTML code to simply delete…
Probably I should just sit and dedicate it enough time within Joomla to figure out what’s different between two sections. Thanks for your effort to help me anyway!
Then do you have any control over the template you mention?
I took for granted you had access to the relevant html and css files for the site to make the suggested changes.
It’s too long ago since I knew Jomla CMS, so I can’t currently advice how to handle customized template files.
Or you could add the suggested CSS in the original css file:
https://repetit.moscow/cache/template/gzip.php?template-e79c3f44.css
That file is loaded by every page in your site so it would work for all pages but only affect pages that have the class name “home-page” on the body tag:
BTW, I’ve noticed that in English section there’s 40 px padding in .main-outer. How can I remove it? Maybe it’ll help…?
That wouldn’t do much different I’m afraid.
I think the CSS for the site is in a zip archive. If you could find it the problem is solved as you daid there will never be any update of the theme.
But if you can’t, the best option would be to find the html template file and add a link to a costume css file containing the suggested rule-block in the html head (placed after the gzip css link).
Oh, I think I remember now what happened… Long time ago, I asked people to help me to remove an article on the home page ONLY. So there would be just a picture and that’s it. I did something and it only affected the Russian section. And the English one remained the same (with an article on the homepage).
Good to know!
Then you could try edit the English home page the same, can you?
I can, I just forgot what I did
I think you loaded the template in an text editor and simply deleted the div that’s missing in the Russian home page.
No, I think it was a Jooma and CSS solution. I don’t think I touched HTML at all. In Joomla probably the change affected the HTML code. Not that I simply cut sections of HTML code of the template.
What puzzles me is the different structure in the Russian home page. The main-outer div (that causes the white-space on the English page) is missing, but also the footer-outer div is placed as a child to the main-site div.
That is not on any other page in you site so clearly there has been some manual edit in the Russian home page template.
If you can edit the home page templates, I suggest you delete the main-outer div on the English home page too.
And for future maintenance also change back the Russian home page template so the footer-outer is outside the main-site div’s end tag.
EDIT)
This is the simple fix that depends on the lack of future theme updates of the home pages.
Otherwise I think you need to work with a Jomla child theme solution. That could be rather simple if it’s only css that’s costume as suggested before, but for complete template changes I think you need to know PHP to be able to handle the child theme.
Then you must have edit the page in the Jomla control panel.
I’m not familliar with Jomla anymore, but in other CMS platforms you can manually edit the pages (that is the templates that is created by the CMS for the page).
IIRC, in Jomla too you could manually edit the pages in the dashboard/control panel.
That is what I think you actually did with the Russian home page, so I suggest you compare the two home pages in the dashboard and edit the templates with the tools provided there.
If I’m right you should also be able to restore the footer-outer to be placed outside the main-site div’s end tag.
Please, then tell how you did or what you tried that works, or not.
I’ve found a solution myself. It has nothing to do with coding. It’s within Joomla admin panel one has to cancel so-called “system output” and to assign that to certain pages. That’s all!
