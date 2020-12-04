Need help to make nav menu items glow with CSS3 animation

The code you posted would seem to work on its own. If you wanted the glow to go back to zero then just use the ‘to’ part of the keyframe.

This is your page with the code added:

You can see the glow in the picture above.

Also lose the prefixes unless browser support is low (which it is not for those properties) but you must always include the real valid keyframe when you use prefixes. You only show -webkit in your example above.